The Guys Contemplate how to Save Bilikis in Episode 3 of “My Name is A-Zed” Season 2

Published

7 mins ago

 on

In this episode of “My Name is A-Zed“, the guys contemplate how to raise the 10 Million Naira for Bilikis’ bail.

The series is brought to you by “The Naked Convos“, the brilliant minds behind the critically acclaimed series, “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Little Black Book“.

It follows the story of Azeez, a university student who moonlights as a cab driver, finds himself in the dangerous world of Lagos nightlife, prostitution and politics.

“My Name is A-Zed” stars Bryan Okoye, Nene Nwanyo, Toyin Oshinaike, Gbugbemi Ejeye, Baaj Adebule, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Goodness Emmanuel, Degri Emmanuel and others.

Enjoy.

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

