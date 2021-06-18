BBNaija Lockdown Housemates: What They’ve Been Up To

Another season of the enthralling reality show Big Brother Naija is upon us, and as usual, fans of the hit show are ecstatic about what’s to come. The drama, the gist, the couples, the different tactics, and the entertainment.

The show has created stars who have gone on to start and develop prosperous careers, and the BBNaija Lockdown edition is no exception. We’ve seen the housemates achieve success in their respective fields.

If you’ve been curious what your favourite ex-housemates have been up to since their time on the stage, check out the list below:

Olamilekan Agbeleshe – “Laycon”

Dorathy Bachor – “Dorathy”

Launched her lingerie line “MFC Lingerie“.

Her fans known as the “DExploras” surprised her with a brand new Benz on her birthday girl.

She featured on April’s edition of Accelerate TV‘s “The Cover“, and the cover of Uncutxtra Magazine.

Erica Nlewedim – “Erica”

Stars in Chinneylove Eze ‘s “ Devil In Agbada “.

‘s “ “. Also featured in several movie productions.

“ I Said What I Said ” podcast with Fk Abudu and Jola .

” podcast with and . Brand ambassador for multiple brands.

Has a reality show with MTV Base titled “ Inside Life ”.

”. Featured in Latizia Magazine.

Rebecca Nengi Hampson – “Nengi”

Her shoe brand, Shoes By Flora waxing stronger

Appointed as a senior special assistant to the Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri on Girl Child Development (Entertainment).

Featured in the remake of the Nollywood classic “ Rattlesnake The Ahanna Story “.

“. Signed deals with several companies such as Payporte, Deshapeables , and Remy Martin.



Emuobonuvie Akpofure – “Neo”

Fast forward to after the BBNaija show, Neo is now a model and getting paid to add his signature spice to brands.

Victoria Adeyele – “Vee”

Dropped a track titled “ Show “

“ Hosting television shows and can proudly call herself an actor.

Ozoemena Chukwu – “Ozo”

Each week he gets listeners to rewind with him on radio and also co-hosts the football show on ‘Super Sports’.

Brand manager of soccer school, Juventus Academy Nigeria.

Timmy Sinclair – “Trikytee”

Appointed as a senior special assistant to the Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri.

Has a vlog on YouTube titled “ Triky Uncut ”.

”. Armed with a camera, he dares to see the world from a unique perspective and his art helps him to share that outlook with the rest of the world.

Nelson Enwerem – “Prince”

Brand ambassador for various brands.

A fashionista who loves dressing up, and gets paid while at it.

On the cover of the November issue of La Mode Magazine in all their radiant glory!

Terseer Waya – “Kiddwaya”

His business network has expanded and he is now the ‘King of Sealing Deals’. He’s constantly connecting people all over the world.

Lucy Essien – “Lucy”

Launching the Luciana Grill has been a dream come true and she finds satisfaction in the faces of her customers.

Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame – “Brighto”

Soaring in his career as a marine engineer.

Florence Wathoni Anyansi – “Wathoni”

Launched her first book “ 101 Tips On Parenting ”.

”. Has a vlog on YouTube titled “Baby Talk Show“.

Tolani Shobajo – “Tolani Baj”

Still having fun and making cool vlogs on her YouTube channel “ Tolani Baj “.

“. Starred in Bankulli and Not3s’ music video for “ Foreign “.

“. She runs a logistic and delivery service company.

Brand ambassador for multiple brands.

Praise Nelson – “Praise”

It’s not just dancing, neither is it just movement, it’s storytelling and painting pictures using a blank canvas of his body. His dancing has grown beyond a passion.

Aisha Umaru – “Kaisha”

Glowing and living her best life.

CEO of a beauty and skin brand, Kaisha Luxury Skincare.

Eric Akhigbe – “Eric”

Goes hard every day at the gym as a fitness trainer.

Tochukwu Okechukwu – “Tochi”

He has made it a goal in life to put his client’s in the home of their dreams with his company, Alpha Properties

Boluwatife Aderogba – “Lilo”

She opened her own food cafe ‘Cafe 23’ in Lagos, which serves healthy food which is based on her obsession with looking good.

CEO of Lilo’s Closet Collections.

Kate Jones – “Ka3na”