Introducing the Latest Brand Manager of Juventus Academy Nigeria... #BBNaija's Ozo

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Congratulations are in order! Everybody’s winning.

2020 Big Brother Naija reality star Ozoemena Chukwu, popularly known as Ozo is the newest brand manager of soccer school, Juventus Academy Nigeria and he’s looking forward to this exciting new journey.

He shared the news on his official page with a video shot by Visuals By Okarts, and captioned it,

I’m pleased to announce my new role as the brand manager of Juventus Academy in Nigeria(@jacademynigeria).
Looking forward to this exciting new journey.
#FORZAJUVE

See the video below:

