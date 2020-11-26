Somkele Idhalama is Thankful Her Son is Now Cancer-Free

It’s Thanksgiving and Testimony Thursday for actress Somkele Idhalama.

Somkele, in an Instagram post, shared how her son became cancer-free after an earlier diagnosis.

“The past 3 years have been nothing short of a miracle with miracle after miracle after miracle. On Monday last week, we got the amazing news, nearly 5 months earlier than predicted, that our baby is certified #CancerFree!” she wrote.