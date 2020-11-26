Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Somkele Idhalama is Thankful Her Son is Now Cancer-Free

Movies & TV Scoop

Introducing the Latest Brand Manager of Juventus Academy Nigeria... #BBNaija's Ozo

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Ini Dima-Okojie, Bimbo Ademoye, Ramsey Nouah are Nominees for 2020 Golden Movie Awards Africa

Movies & TV Scoop

Folake Olowofoyeku is the Star in "Bob Hearts Abishola" You Should Know About

BN TV Movies & TV

There's "A New Case" on the First Episode of "Inspector K" Season 3

Movies & TV Relationships Sweet Spot

"Empire" star Gabby Sidibe & her Beau Brandon are Engaged💍

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Reintroducing the Most Stylish Barrister: Cee-C

Features Movies & TV

Michael Aromolaran: Citation is Simply a Mnemonic Device

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The First Teaser for "Nneka the Pretty Serpent" is Here!

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature: Episode 3 of “The Youth: The Road To 2023” focuses on ways Youths can Re-strategize & Rebuild Nigeria

Movies & TV

Somkele Idhalama is Thankful Her Son is Now Cancer-Free

BellaNaija.com

Published

26 mins ago

 on

It’s Thanksgiving and Testimony Thursday for actress Somkele Idhalama.

Somkele, in an Instagram post, shared how her son became cancer-free after an earlier diagnosis.

“The past 3 years have been nothing short of a miracle with miracle after miracle after miracle. On Monday last week, we got the amazing news, nearly 5 months earlier than predicted, that our baby is certified #CancerFree!” she wrote.

Where do I start to thank every single person who knew and supported us along the way. @sickkidstoronto you have a special place in heaven, Dr. Summit Gupta and your entire oncology team!! I’m holding back tears that are overwhelming!! This video is only a spec of dust in explaining this journey. But what I will tell you is this, there is a living God. Period!

Let me give you perspective Nov.1-20th I did the #HallelujahChallenge with @nathanielblow and fasted the whole way. Day 21 I landed in SA, Day 22 I received news that our son was diagnosed with an acute childhood cancer. Day 23 I was back in Nigeria and the rest I summarized in the video.

Your faith will be tested but fear not for He has overcome and so will you and I. So for those whose weddings and milestones and projects I had to miss or turn down, please forgive me by rejoicing with me today.

“Come and join me sing Hallelujah, Jehovah Jireh has done me well”

#Somkelechukwu #Thanksgiving

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Is Castration the Right Punishment for Rapists?

Biodun Da-Silva: How to Find Peace in a Chaotic World

Wunmi Adelusi: 10 Career Lessons From 2020

#BellaNaijaWCW Simi Olusola is Tackling Inequality in Nigeria with Aspilos Foundation

BN Book Review: From Clueless to Success by Adedoyin Jaiyesimi | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya
Advertisement
css.php