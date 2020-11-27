This “How it Started vs How it’s Going” Love Story will Definitely Make You Smile

When love happens, it’s just so interesting to see.

From friends to lovers and then forever, Nanpon and Hilda‘s love story has us grinning from ear to ear.

The newly-wedded groom shared a throwback photo of him and his wife, and a photo from their wedding sharing that their parents have always been very close friends. He revealed that he was told that when he was just 3-years-old, he placed his hand on the belly of his now mother-in-law when she pregnant with Hilda and prophesied about her being his wife.

The couple never attended the same schools from primary school till university. But as always, Cupid had a plan. Several years later, #TheTNMiracle happened!

Here’s how their love story happened according to Nanpon:

@Heeldarh ’s parents and mine had been friends since before either of us were born and they are till now. So when her mum was pregnant for her, she came to my house one day ( I was three years old at that time). I was told that I reached out, touched her belly and told her that she was going to give birth to a girl and that the girl will be my wife.

Why I say I was told is because I can’t say that I vividly remember that day even though I now have flashes of it. I only grew up hearing the stories and on her first birthday, we were made to take this picture. Growing up, we never attended the same schools from primary school till university but we saw each other in church from time to time. She struck me as a very pretty girl and because she was tall she was my spec but I never had the liver to talk to her Loudly crying face. I remember one time when she was standing beside her mum’s car after church (she remembers that day because she said she wanted to talk to me too Face with tears of joy). I wanted to approach her but my confidence made me take a detour Rolling on the floor laughing. Anyway, fast forward to 2016. She reached out to me on Facebook on her way back to school. She said hi, and we began to talk. In order to break the ice, I brought up the conversation about the prophecy and I asked her if she knew I prophesied her birth. She said her mum had told her and we hit it off from there. From friends to lovers, to engage. When we went to pay her dowry, my mum told the story in front of many witnesses who concurred with Hilda’s mum being the chief witness. That was a life-changing moment for me.

It shaped my faith and my reality about God and Jesus Christ. With childlike faith, I accepted the prophecy and made it my own just like how I believed the Jesus I was told about as a kid with this same faith. It was then that it dawned on me that I had never seen Jesus before I believed in him. I had only heard from witnesses about who He is, what He did, and the things He promised. The relationship I have with Hilda is a representation of the relationship God desires to have with all humanity. When I was younger, I didn’t believe that I could be loved because I got addicted to pornography and masturbation at a very young age and I grew up with so many insecurities, discomforts, and many other addictions. This feeling of insecurity and thinking I could not be loved is a feeling that was shared by Hilda as well. She grew up feeling that way. But when we met Jesus, we found love. He became my friend and helped me to overcome all my addictions. He helped Hilda overcome her insecurities. His purpose is for us to enter into a relationship with him through The Holy Spirit which will end in a consummation when Jesus comes for His bride.

