Chairman HKN Adewale Adeleke & Kani are Having a Baby!

Baby love is in the air, and we couldn’t be happier!

The Chairman of HKN, Adewale Adeleke, and his wife, Kani are expecting their first child together. Their lovely pregnancy announcement was made on Instagram as the mum-to-be unveiled her baby bump. Celebrating Thanksgiving, Kani captioned the beautiful video, “Always a reason to be thankful #happythanksgiving.”

Adewale commented saying, “The love of my life! So thankful for you and our Lil one!”.

Adewale also celebrated the news by posting a proud photo of his pregnant wife, with the caption “My reasons to be thankful! @kani41#happythanksgivng”

Congratulations to the Adelekes.