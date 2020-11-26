Connect with us

Chairman HKN Adewale Adeleke & Kani are Having a Baby!

Tadenikawo Diekoloreoluwa Ogunwusi Ojaja II - That's the name of Ooni of Ife & Olori Silekunola's Prince

Inside Williams Uchemba & Brunella Oscar's White Wedding

"Empire" star Gabby Sidibe & her Beau Brandon are Engaged💍

Reintroducing the Most Stylish Barrister: Cee-C

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Get Loved Up & Cute for a Date Night

"I Kissed the Feet of a King" - Ibrahim Suleiman Can't Get Enough of His Baby Boy

Cassie & her Family are so FINE!

#WilliamsGotTheOscar: First Photos from Williams Uchemba & Brunella Oscar's White Wedding

See Chioma's Priceless Birthday Gift to Davido!

Baby love is in the air, and we couldn’t be happier!

The Chairman of HKN, Adewale Adeleke, and his wife, Kani are expecting their first child together. Their lovely pregnancy announcement was made on Instagram as the mum-to-be unveiled her baby bump. Celebrating Thanksgiving, Kani captioned the beautiful video, “Always a reason to be thankful #happythanksgiving.”

Adewale commented saying, “The love of my life! So thankful for you and our Lil one!”.

Adewale also celebrated the news by posting a proud photo of his pregnant wife, with the caption “My reasons to be thankful! @kani41#happythanksgivng”

Congratulations to the Adelekes.

