Tadenikawo Diekoloreoluwa Ogunwusi Ojaja II - That's the name of Ooni of Ife & Olori Silekunola's Prince

Ooni of Ife Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi and his wife Olori Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi have named their newborn prince!

The prince who was born 8 days ago was named Tadenikawo, Adesoji, Aderemi, Eri-Ifeoluwasimi, Adeiwa, Inioluwa, Ademide, Adegbite, Diekoloreoluwa Ogunwusi Ojaja II, after his father’s predecessor, the 49th Ooni of Ife in the 3rd dynasty of Ife, as promised.

Making the announcement on his official page, the Ooni of Ife had this to say,

In accordance with the traditional rites lasting for 21 days with today marking the 8th day, and in keeping to my promise of naming our first prince after my predecessor the 49th Ooni of Ife in the 3rd dynasty of Ife, our prince is hereby named “Tadenikawo, Adesoji, Aderemi, Eri-Ifeoluwasimi, Adeiwa, Inioluwa, Ademide, Adegbite, Diekoloreoluwa Ogunwusi Ojaja II.”
Pray to God to guide and keep him in fulfillment of his destiny.

