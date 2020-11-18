Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ooni of Ife & Olori Silekunola are Proud Parents to a Prince

Scoop Sweet Spot

A Podcast from Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi? Yes, Please

Career Scoop

Sam Adeyemi Appointed Member of Forbes Coaching Council

Scoop Sweet Spot

Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun's Daughter Ariella is ONE!

Scoop

Twitter now has a New Feature called “Fleets” | Here’s How It Works

Scoop Sweet Spot

Timaya is Introducing Us to Baby Maya 😍

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#WilliamsGotTheOscar: More Photos from Williams Uchemba & Brunella Oscar’s Traditional Wedding

Music Scoop

#EndSARS: Why Seun Kuti's "Mass Meeting of a Movement of the People" Will No Longer Hold in Afrika Shrine

Scoop

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie talks Winning Women's Prize for Fiction, US Election Results & the Passing of Her Dad with The Guardian

Music Scoop

Davido speaks on "A Better Time", His Vision & Legacy as He covers Guardian Life Magazine

Scoop

Ooni of Ife & Olori Silekunola are Proud Parents to a Prince

BellaNaija.com

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Congratulations are in order! The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and his wife, Olori Moronke Naomi Silekunola have welcomed a son.

The excited father took to his official Instagram page to share the good news, also stating that both mother and child are doing well. He said,

To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa. Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 7 Mistakes You shouldn’t Make When Hiring a Domestic Staff

How #BellaNaijaWCW Fadé Ogunro is Enabling Gig-Work with Bookings Africa

Gideon Chukwuemeka Ogbonna: Citation is More Than Just an ‘Ordinary’ Story

BN Book Excerpt: The Franchise Players by Mfonobong Inyang

Insecurity is On the Rise, What Can We Do About It?
Advertisement
css.php