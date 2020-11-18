Scoop
Ooni of Ife & Olori Silekunola are Proud Parents to a Prince
Congratulations are in order! The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and his wife, Olori Moronke Naomi Silekunola have welcomed a son.
The excited father took to his official Instagram page to share the good news, also stating that both mother and child are doing well. He said,
To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa. Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.