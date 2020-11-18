Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

A Podcast from Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi? Yes, Please

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ooni of Ife & Olori Silekunola are Proud Parents to a Prince

Career Scoop

Sam Adeyemi Appointed Member of Forbes Coaching Council

Scoop Sweet Spot

Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun's Daughter Ariella is ONE!

Scoop

Twitter now has a New Feature called “Fleets” | Here’s How It Works

Scoop Sweet Spot

Timaya is Introducing Us to Baby Maya 😍

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#WilliamsGotTheOscar: More Photos from Williams Uchemba & Brunella Oscar’s Traditional Wedding

Music Scoop

#EndSARS: Why Seun Kuti's "Mass Meeting of a Movement of the People" Will No Longer Hold in Afrika Shrine

Scoop

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie talks Winning Women's Prize for Fiction, US Election Results & the Passing of Her Dad with The Guardian

Music Scoop

Davido speaks on "A Better Time", His Vision & Legacy as He covers Guardian Life Magazine

Scoop

A Podcast from Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi? Yes, Please

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nothing like doing what you love with the one you love! It’s so beautiful when people find interests in similar things and are able to make every moment count together.

Afrobeats singer Mr Eazi and his the love of his life, who is “fresh off her super-successful acting debut”, Temi Otedola have decided to start a podcast together. The podcast is called “How Far” and will launch this Friday, November 20th.

Eazi and Temi are known for their witty nature and we look forward to all the fun topics they’ll be discussing.

Temi made the announcement on her official page saying,

We started a podcast!!! Me and the Don @mreazi new podcast – HOW FAR – launches this Friday. You’ll be able to listen to our weekly conversations via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Youtube and anywhere you listen to podcasts. It’s about to be a madness….

Photo Credit: @temiotedola

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 7 Mistakes You shouldn’t Make When Hiring a Domestic Staff

How #BellaNaijaWCW Fadé Ogunro is Enabling Gig-Work with Bookings Africa

Gideon Chukwuemeka Ogbonna: Citation is More Than Just an ‘Ordinary’ Story

BN Book Excerpt: The Franchise Players by Mfonobong Inyang

Insecurity is On the Rise, What Can We Do About It?
Advertisement
css.php