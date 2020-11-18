A Podcast from Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi? Yes, Please

Nothing like doing what you love with the one you love! It’s so beautiful when people find interests in similar things and are able to make every moment count together.

Afrobeats singer Mr Eazi and his the love of his life, who is “fresh off her super-successful acting debut”, Temi Otedola have decided to start a podcast together. The podcast is called “How Far” and will launch this Friday, November 20th.

Eazi and Temi are known for their witty nature and we look forward to all the fun topics they’ll be discussing.

Temi made the announcement on her official page saying,

We started a podcast!!! Me and the Don @mreazi new podcast – HOW FAR – launches this Friday. You’ll be able to listen to our weekly conversations via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Youtube and anywhere you listen to podcasts. It’s about to be a madness….

Photo Credit: @temiotedola