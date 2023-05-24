Connect with us

Promotions

Seaman's Schnapps Shines at Olota's Fifth Coronation Anniversary, Embracing Heritage and Tradition

Events Promotions

Witness the Fusion of Japanese and African Cultures at Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura Launch

Promotions Style

When Creativity Shines: TECNO Teams Up with AMVCA for a Night of Stunning Designs!

Events Promotions

Reloaded, Rewired, Refreshed; Here is how the Pepsi Confam Gbedu took on the AMVCA 9th Edition

Events Promotions

Get Ready for an exciting International Burger's Day Experience with Burger King Nigeria!

Events Promotions

So Fresh takes Ibadan to a new era of Health and Wellness with the Launch of its Brand New Outlet

Promotions

Elevate Your Nightlife Experience at Sky Garden, a Stunning Rooftop Lounge in Lagos

Promotions

Good Mama Nigeria Partners with Celebrity Mom Mercy Johnson Okojie as Brand Ambassador

Events Promotions

Igniting Change; Energy Transition Office Hosts “Women in Energy Dialogue” Event in Lagos

Events Promotions

Yves Saint Laurent Beauté Hosts Guests to an Unforgettable Night of Scents and Sounds In Lagos, Nigeria

Promotions

Seaman’s Schnapps Shines at Olota’s Fifth Coronation Anniversary, Embracing Heritage and Tradition

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The Fifth Year Coronation Anniversary of His Royal Majesty, the Olota of Ota, Oba Professor Adeyemi Abdukabir Obalanlege (Lanlege Ekun II, The Arole Iganmode) on Wednesday May 10th, 2023, was a statement in the celebration of the culture and traditions of the Awori Kingdom of Yorubaland.

The iconic brand popularly known as one of the original prayer drinks, Seaman’s Schnapps played a prominent role during the occasion as it brought to the fore once again the importance the company placed on the promotion of tradition and culture of the people and communities where it operates.

A week leading to the event, the company embarked on the beautification of the palace ground as well as the Ota community to make it more attractive to guests and visitors expected to grace the historic occasion. Colourful banners with varied photographs of the revered monarch were erected along major roads leading to the palace ground, while canopies which where the products of the company, were displayed in furtherance of it’s marketing strategies.

On Wednesday, May 10th, the day of the event, the palace ground was agog with Ota indegenes and traditional drummers and dancers dressed in beautiful and colorful atires ready to welcome invited guests and dignitaries to the event.

Among the Very Important Personalities (VIPs) that arrived early for the celebration was the Former President Olusegun Obasanjo who has most of his investments domiciled in Ota, followed by the Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engineer Noimot Salako- Oyedele, an indigene of Ota and the Chief Hostess of the event, who also stood in for her boss, Governor Dapo Abiodun; as well as many traditional rulers too numerous to mention.

The Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, slated to be the Grand Royal Father of the Day was conspicuously absent as well as the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo but was represented by three high ranking chiefs in Egbaland.

The atmosphere at the event was dramatically transformed to a feverish peak with the arrival of the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, Chairman of Ogun State Council of Traditional Rulers who drove in around 2.00 pm, accompanied by retinue of traditional rulers from his domain, followed by the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Abdukabir Agbabiaka also a First Class Oba in Lagos State.

The high point of the event were the Commissioning of the new Palace Residence of the Olota; the conferment of chieftaincy titles of Iyaoba of Ota and the Are Onakakanfo of Otaland; the flag-off of a Scholarship Scheme for indigent students in the town; the laying of the Foundation for an e- Library Building and the Launching of a music Album in commemoration of the event by a musician, popularly known as Oluomo Kosebinu.

Yet another very unique epoch was the cutting of a special cake presented by the makers of Seaman’s Schnapps by the Olota to commemorate the occasion.

Some guests who spoke with our Correspondent, while congratulating His Royal Majesty, the Olota of Ota for the Fifth Years Anniversary on the throne of his forefathers, also commended Seaman’s for being committed to upholding and always supporting the culture and traditions of the people.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Who Would You Trust With the Passwords to Your Bank Apps?

Why Do We Feel the Need to Move On to the Next Big Thing?

Can Having Your Bath in the Morning Boost Your Productivity?

Are We Exploiting Domestic Workers?

You Should Add Ukamaka Olisakwe’s “Don’t Answer When They Call Your Name” to Your Reading List!
css.php