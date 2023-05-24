Seaman’s Schnapps Shines at Olota’s Fifth Coronation Anniversary, Embracing Heritage and Tradition

The Fifth Year Coronation Anniversary of His Royal Majesty, the Olota of Ota, Oba Professor Adeyemi Abdukabir Obalanlege (Lanlege Ekun II, The Arole Iganmode) on Wednesday May 10th, 2023, was a statement in the celebration of the culture and traditions of the Awori Kingdom of Yorubaland.

The iconic brand popularly known as one of the original prayer drinks, Seaman’s Schnapps played a prominent role during the occasion as it brought to the fore once again the importance the company placed on the promotion of tradition and culture of the people and communities where it operates.

A week leading to the event, the company embarked on the beautification of the palace ground as well as the Ota community to make it more attractive to guests and visitors expected to grace the historic occasion. Colourful banners with varied photographs of the revered monarch were erected along major roads leading to the palace ground, while canopies which where the products of the company, were displayed in furtherance of it’s marketing strategies.

On Wednesday, May 10th, the day of the event, the palace ground was agog with Ota indegenes and traditional drummers and dancers dressed in beautiful and colorful atires ready to welcome invited guests and dignitaries to the event.

Among the Very Important Personalities (VIPs) that arrived early for the celebration was the Former President Olusegun Obasanjo who has most of his investments domiciled in Ota, followed by the Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engineer Noimot Salako- Oyedele, an indigene of Ota and the Chief Hostess of the event, who also stood in for her boss, Governor Dapo Abiodun; as well as many traditional rulers too numerous to mention.

The Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, slated to be the Grand Royal Father of the Day was conspicuously absent as well as the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo but was represented by three high ranking chiefs in Egbaland.

The atmosphere at the event was dramatically transformed to a feverish peak with the arrival of the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, Chairman of Ogun State Council of Traditional Rulers who drove in around 2.00 pm, accompanied by retinue of traditional rulers from his domain, followed by the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Abdukabir Agbabiaka also a First Class Oba in Lagos State.

The high point of the event were the Commissioning of the new Palace Residence of the Olota; the conferment of chieftaincy titles of Iyaoba of Ota and the Are Onakakanfo of Otaland; the flag-off of a Scholarship Scheme for indigent students in the town; the laying of the Foundation for an e- Library Building and the Launching of a music Album in commemoration of the event by a musician, popularly known as Oluomo Kosebinu.

Yet another very unique epoch was the cutting of a special cake presented by the makers of Seaman’s Schnapps by the Olota to commemorate the occasion.

Some guests who spoke with our Correspondent, while congratulating His Royal Majesty, the Olota of Ota for the Fifth Years Anniversary on the throne of his forefathers, also commended Seaman’s for being committed to upholding and always supporting the culture and traditions of the people.

Sponsored Content