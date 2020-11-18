Connect with us

Check out Lola Omotayo-Okoye's Birthday Message to Peter & Paul Okoye

Ooni of Ife & Olori Silekunola are Proud Parents to a Prince

A Podcast from Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi? Yes, Please

Sam Adeyemi Appointed Member of Forbes Coaching Council

Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun's Daughter Ariella is ONE!

Twitter now has a New Feature called "Fleets" | Here's How It Works

Timaya is Introducing Us to Baby Maya 😍

#WilliamsGotTheOscar: More Photos from Williams Uchemba & Brunella Oscar's Traditional Wedding

#EndSARS: Why Seun Kuti's "Mass Meeting of a Movement of the People" Will No Longer Hold in Afrika Shrine

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie talks Winning Women's Prize for Fiction, US Election Results & the Passing of Her Dad with The Guardian

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Iconic music duo, Peter and Paul Okoye who used to be known jointly as P-Square are celebrating their birthday today, November 18.

Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye has the sweetest and most thoughtful birthday message for them both.

Celebrating her husband she shared photos of him on Instagram with the caption:

A big birthday shoutout to my dearest husband @peterpsquare. What a year it’s been. I am grateful to God for your life. May God Almighty continue to bless and protect you, may you continue to have good health, may you have a long life, happiness, peace of mind, and prosperity. We are grateful for all that you do for us and I am so proud of all that you have achieved….you are truly a real man of substance. A solid man. Na real man you be as our people would say😁! The future is bright. God’s blessings upon you today and always. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR. P!!!🎂🎂👑👑🥳🥳🎉🎉🥂🥂🥰❤❤❤🔥🔥🍾🍾🍾🥂🥂🎉🤩🥰🥰🥰✊🏽✊🏽🙌🙌🙌🙂🙂🙂💃💃💃💃

To the birthday twins she says,

Hmmm….to the twins @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy whether you like it or not, you are brothers; you are not only brothers, you are TWINS! I wish you both a very happy birthday! Life is short, make the best of it! Respect and Love should be sacrosanct! As we get older we should realize that life is precious and time waits for no one. My 2 cents!

More blessings upon both your lives in Jesus Name.🥳🥳🥳👑👑🎂🎂🥰🎉🎉🎉🎉🥂🥂🍾🍾🍾❤❤🙏🙏🙏

See classic photos of the power twins below:

Peter Okoye

Paul Okoye

Photo Credits

@Lolaomotayo_okoye

@iamkingrudy

