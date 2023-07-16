Style
Ayanda Thabethe Welcomes Baby No. 2 In Ultra-Style | WATCH
South African TV personality & Beautypreneur — Ayanda Thabethe recently welcomed her second baby. She made the joyful news public via a social media post featuring a lovely video from her maternity shoot. Ayanda flaunts her bump in a draped white embellished ensemble, paired with a veil and trendy latte makeup. See below:
Ayanda wrote on Instagram:
First came Love, then came your brother and now, You. We’re overjoyed to welcome and to love on the perfect little addition to our growing family.
Credit: @ayandathabethe_