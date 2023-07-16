Ayanda Thabethe Welcomes Baby No. 2 In Ultra-Style | WATCH

Hey Bellastylistas,

South African TV personality & Beautypreneur — Ayanda Thabethe recently welcomed her second baby. She made the joyful news public via a social media post featuring a lovely video from her maternity shoot. Ayanda flaunts her bump in a draped white embellished ensemble, paired with a veil and trendy latte makeup. See below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_)

Ayanda wrote on Instagram:

First came Love, then came your brother and now, You. We’re overjoyed to welcome and to love on the perfect little addition to our growing family.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch the accompanying clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_)

Credit: @ayandathabethe_

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!