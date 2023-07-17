Adeoluwa Found His Soulmate, Yetunde on Twitter! Enjoy The #LoveYAforever Wedding

Don’t you think love works in the most amazing ways? Yetunde stole Adeoluwa’s heart the first time he set eyes on her. Even though he missed his chance to talk to her that day, love had another plan.

This plan led to them connecting on Twitter and now, it has led them to the alter. After tying the knot in a colourful Yoruba trad, they exchanged their vows in a beautiful outdoor white wedding. Yetunde made a radiant bride and we can’t help but love her bridal glow. Adeoluwa also came through looking super dapper. They came through with their energy and all-around vibes that left us in awe. Their wedding photos exude pure love and happiness and we are super stoked for them!

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below and see their pre-wedding shoot here:

Their love story as shared by Yetunde:

A few days into January 2019, I was on vacation in Jamaica with one of my close friends. I got an Instagram DM from this guy in his words “Are you seeing anyone? I like what I see and want to get to know you”. I showed my friend the message as she was lying next to me and she was like “Oh, I like him, he is so direct” Anyway after a few hours, I responded to the DM telling him I was not seeing anybody.

When I returned from the trip, he messaged me again to share my phone number; however, I was in the middle of moving and I was so busy and did not even have time to respond. When I eventually gave him my number, it would take me a long time to respond to his texts, etc. So he suggested we schedule a time to talk on the phone after I had settled down from my move. That day, we spoke on the phone for a few minutes and I honestly didn’t think much of it following our conversation. In fact, it was very friendly and casual, with nothing to think of at that moment. I even told a friend that day I thought he seemed really nice and would be a good friend.

A few days later, he called me again, and then this time we were on the phone for about an hour. It just felt like he was meant to be in my life in a way I could not explain. We technically spoke every day following that second phone call. A month later, I flew to Houston from Chicago for a weekend to go visit him. It was one of the best weekends of my life. Exactly a month after that visit, he came to Chicago to see me and asked me to be his girlfriend. And that was how #LoveYAforever started. One thing I can say about Ade is he was very intentional about our relationship and knew exactly what he wanted from the jump.

Their love story as shared by Adeoluwa:

So I went on a guys’ trip to Caribana (Toronto) in 2018, and we went to a day party on Saturday where I sighted this really gorgeous woman. However, I didn’t get to speak to her because we had to leave early. About three months later, I was on Twitter and her friend (Funmi) posted a picture from lunch and yes you guessed right! The beautiful woman I spotted from Caribana was in the picture. I followed her on Instagram and liked a couple of photos (IYKYK).

On January 1st 2019, I was on Instagram responding to messages then I saw her story and I sent a cheeky new year message to which she responded. (Yellow light given) We texted sparingly the day after. I called her three days later, we chatted for about 15 mins. The conversation was high-key very forced and dry because she was in the middle of a move. The only detail I remembered from the conversation was that She was starting a new job the following Monday. I sent her a text on the morning of her first day, and she responded about six hours later.

In my head, I was like “Yeah that’s a wrap, you’re probably not going to hear from me again.” (sike, I thought) About two hours after, she texted me again and asked about my day, but I gave her a dry reply. On January 30th (I remember this because it was the day before my birthday) I randomly called her on FaceTime and we spoke for about two hours, the conversation was very natural. It was history after this call, we’ve spoken every day since January 30, 2019.

It didn’t take long before I knew Yettie was the woman I was going to get married to. Our conversations about life, God, the future, music (we both love Davido: GOAT), and the fact that she makes the best jollof rice were all the confirmations that I needed. It’s been an amazing journey of great friendship, growth, relocation, (Yettie moved from Chicago to Houston), and unforgettable mind-blowing memories. I’m really excited to see what the future holds for us. Till forever & a day.

