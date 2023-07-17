Love in a Pandemic! Here’s How Aramide & Ayomide’s Fairytale Began

Connect with us

It’s amazing how despite all the hassles that came with the global pandemic, love still found a way to shine through every corner of the world. Thanks to Instagram, Aramide and Ayomide found love during a pandemic and are now taking the forever route.

It all began when Aramide saw Ayomide on a mutual friend’s Insta Story and he charmed her with his positive energy. One fateful day, a question he asked on Instagram sparked up a conversation between them…and eventually the love flame. 😍 Now, they are set for the aisle and their pre-wedding photos are a breath of fresh air. We are so elated for these two and we know you will love their photos as much as we do!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Aramide:

We met during the pandemic in 2020 and social media played a major role in our meeting. I remember always seeing Ayo on a mutual friend’s Instagram and I found myself looking forward to this particular friend’s story every time I woke up. I was always just intrigued by this person, “How is he so happy and positive all the time?” etc. One day he asked a question on his story, so I responded and that started our conversation. He ticked all the boxes and he was literally perfect. Long distance was the only barrier in our relationship and we had to find creative ways to spend time with each other but we’re glad it all worked out in the end.

How we met
By the groom, Ayomide:

One of the things that drew my attention to her Instagram profile asides from how pretty she is was her being my sister’s namesake, and I realized she’s a registered nurse like my mum. That was really interesting to me. We got talking for a while, but the truth is I wasn’t sure where this was going to lead because of the distance. One day I asked if she would like to go on a vacation and she said yes. That trip was the beginning of our forever!

Credits

Bride-to-be @haralima
Groom-to-be @ayomidewey
Location @barnsouth
Photography @keziie
Makeup  @tomilolaofbiggles
Ayomide’s Outfit @davidscottonline
Dress @nifastudios

