Get Your Weekend Groove on With All The Lovely Features on #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

2 hours ago

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!💃🏻

How do you love spending your weekend? For us on the BellaNaija Weddings Zone, some love and some fun have got to be in the mix. This weekend is no exception and we’ve brought you a truckload of all the love and fun we had all through the week.

Here is a little disclaimer… get ready to blush really hard because we’ve got some super sweet love stories and videos that will get you cheesing hard. Not only that, we have some stunning beauty looks to inspire your big day slay! Without further ado, click on the title links below for the most exciting weekend ever!

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

It Was Love at First Sight For Yetunde & Adeoluwa! Enjoy The #LoveYAforever Wedding

An Instagram DM, a Proposal in Dubai & a Perfect White Wedding! Enjoy The #PMlovestory

Enjoy The Richness of Culture with Mmeso & Pascal’s Igbo Trad

Rhoda and Joseph’s Love Journey Began With a Tingling Spark at a Concert!

The #EClovestory Began With a Welcome Handshake at Work!

Ritchie Got Another ‘Yes’ From Deborah in Brugge! Enjoy Their Romantic #BNBling

This Civil Wedding Inspo is Your Guide To Being That Enchanting Bride!

Turn Up The Heat 101 – Beauty Tukura is Serving Some Style Lessons for Northern Brides-to-be

Let This Alluring Beauty Look Inspire Your Elegant Bridal Slay!

Brides-to-be, Let This be Your Go-To Beauty Look for a Charming Bridal Slay!

This Bride & Her Squad Turned up The Heat With Their Fun Wedding Morning Moment!

This Couple’s Dads on The Dance Floor Will Make You Smile So Hard!

This Sweet Mother-Daughter Moment Will Fill Your Day With Smiles and Beauty!

This Bridesmaid & Groomsman Brought the Groove on With their Reception Entrance!

Aja and Rich’s First Dance Video Will Have You Cheesing Out!

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
