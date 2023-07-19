Connect with us

Weddings

Love Happened The Moment Michael Saw Abimbola's Photo on Instagram

Sweet Spot Weddings

Adeoluwa Found His Soulmate, Yetunde on Twitter! Enjoy The #LoveYAforever Wedding

Weddings

Love in a Pandemic! Here's How Aramide & Ayomide's Fairytale Began

Weddings

Get Your Weekend Groove on With All The Lovely Features on #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

It's Love in Cameroon! Nina & Curtis' Wedding Was an Absolute Blast

Weddings

Haleemat Said 'Yes' To Her College Sweetheart! Enjoy Their Romantic #BNBling

Weddings

Georgia and Kenneth are Childhood Friends on a Forever Journey!

Sweet Spot Weddings

You're in For a Sweet Ride with Happiness and Nonso’s Igbo Trad!

Weddings

An Office Hangout Kicked off Ibukun & Damola's Love Journey!

Weddings

Hanna and Arsène's Ever After Started With a Joke on Snapchat

Weddings

Love Happened The Moment Michael Saw Abimbola’s Photo on Instagram

Avatar photo

Published

32 mins ago

 on

Today, we are grateful for those special people who post photos of their friends on social media. It was through this act that Michael met the love of his life, Abimbola! 😍

It all began one fateful day when Michael’s sister posted a photo of Abimbola on her Insta story. Well, Michael got instantly lovestruck and asked for her contact. A funny love message and video call later and now, It’s #Ideyyourside4Ever! Today,the lovebirds are blessing us with their stunning pre-wedding photos. They look all shades of cute and you can tell they share such a special bond.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the groom, Michael:

Our love story began when I saw Bims’ photo on Klothouse’s official Instagram story, she had posted her photo in a dress she made for her. The owner of Klothouse, Victoria is my younger sister as well as Bims’ seamstress and friend. She had told me about Bims months earlier and even sent me photos but my mind was occupied and I didn’t even take the time to look at the photos until one day I saw she posted her on her story. I asked for her contact immediately and reached out to her, sending her a funny love sms. She responded but kept dodging my calls until 3 days after when I forcefully called her via video and that was how our love story began…

 

Credits

Bride@abi_luuv
Groom@obayemi_md
Planner@etaleventsng
Makeup: @ruthbrightbeauty
Hair Stylist@tea.styles
Photography@tosin_josh of @tosinjoshweddings

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Dennis Isong: How to Identify Fraudulent Real Estate Companies in Lagos

#BNShareYourHustle: Make Meal & Playtime Fun and Safe with Baby Essentials from B.Claire Kids

Smart Emmanuel: Tips to Help You Stay Profitable in Inflation

From Playing The Duchess of Hastings in Bridgerton to Making Afropean Movies | Read Daphne Di Cinto’s Work & Life in Italy

From Nigeria to Poland – See How Abiodun Olubakinde is Doing Life as a Product Manager, Photographer & Content Creator
css.php