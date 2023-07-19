Love Happened The Moment Michael Saw Abimbola’s Photo on Instagram

Today, we are grateful for those special people who post photos of their friends on social media. It was through this act that Michael met the love of his life, Abimbola! 😍

It all began one fateful day when Michael’s sister posted a photo of Abimbola on her Insta story. Well, Michael got instantly lovestruck and asked for her contact. A funny love message and video call later and now, It’s #Ideyyourside4Ever! Today,the lovebirds are blessing us with their stunning pre-wedding photos. They look all shades of cute and you can tell they share such a special bond.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Michael:

Our love story began when I saw Bims’ photo on Klothouse’s official Instagram story, she had posted her photo in a dress she made for her. The owner of Klothouse, Victoria is my younger sister as well as Bims’ seamstress and friend. She had told me about Bims months earlier and even sent me photos but my mind was occupied and I didn’t even take the time to look at the photos until one day I saw she posted her on her story. I asked for her contact immediately and reached out to her, sending her a funny love sms. She responded but kept dodging my calls until 3 days after when I forcefully called her via video and that was how our love story began…

Credits

Bride: @abi_luuv

Groom: @obayemi_md

Planner: @etaleventsng

Makeup: @ruthbrightbeauty

Hair Stylist: @tea.styles

Photography: @tosin_josh of @tosinjoshweddings