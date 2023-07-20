An Exciting Conversation at a Bar Led to Chigozie & Kismet’s Sweet #BNBling!

Don’t you just find love funny sometimes? Especially with its ability to show up in places you least expect, creating the most perfect fairytales.

How we met

By the bride, Chigozie:

Kismet and I met at a very small bar in Fairfax, one month after I moved to Los Angeles, CA. A very close friend of mine begged me to go out with her since the bar was within walking distance from her home. She danced, while I sat down at the bar. Unknowingly, I sat down next to Kismet who immediately initiated a conversation that lasted till the end of the night. From that night forward, we spent almost every day together, exploring California. We even experienced our first international trip together in Japan a few months after. We decided to pursue our dreams and committed to a long-distance relationship. After I finished graduate school, we decided to move in with each other and start our life together as one. The rest is history.

