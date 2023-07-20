Connect with us

An Exciting Conversation at a Bar Led to Chigozie & Kismet's Sweet #BNBling!

Love Happened The Moment Michael Saw Abimbola's Photo on Instagram

Adeoluwa Found His Soulmate, Yetunde on Twitter! Enjoy The #LoveYAforever Wedding

Love in a Pandemic! Here's How Aramide & Ayomide's Fairytale Began

Get Your Weekend Groove on With All The Lovely Features on #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

It's Love in Cameroon! Nina & Curtis' Wedding Was an Absolute Blast

Haleemat Said 'Yes' To Her College Sweetheart! Enjoy Their Romantic #BNBling

Georgia and Kenneth are Childhood Friends on a Forever Journey!

You're in For a Sweet Ride with Happiness and Nonso’s Igbo Trad!

An Office Hangout Kicked off Ibukun & Damola's Love Journey!

Don’t you just find love funny sometimes? Especially with its ability to show up in places you least expect, creating the most perfect fairytales.

One minute, Chigozie was seated at a bar she got dragged to by a friend and before she knew it, she was having a conversation all night long with the love of her life, Kismet. They both knew the connection they had that night was meant to last for a lifetime.

You know how much we love sweet #BNBling moments and these lovebirds are giving us the perfect dose! Kismet planned the most beautiful surprise proposal and asked his baby girl to marry him… of course, she said yes! We can’t keep calm for these two as they embark on their forever journey.

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Chigozie:

Kismet and I met at a very small bar in Fairfax, one month after I moved to Los Angeles, CA. A very close friend of mine begged me to go out with her since the bar was within walking distance from her home. She danced, while I sat down at the bar. Unknowingly, I sat down next to Kismet who immediately initiated a conversation that lasted till the end of the night. From that night forward, we spent almost every day together, exploring California. We even experienced our first international trip together in Japan a few months after. We decided to pursue our dreams and committed to a long-distance relationship. After I finished graduate school, we decided to move in with each other and start our life together as one. The rest is history.

Credits

Bride@____cheech____
Decor@bivaevents
Photography@thekinglulu_
Videography@clips_by_stan

