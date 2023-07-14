BN TV
Couple Style Inspo: Check Out These Fancy Cozy Dinner Outfits From An Evening In Greece
Hey BellaStylistas,
Check out this stylish couple’s style choice for a romantic dinner in Greece. Wearing sweet knitwear in off-white, Lehna and her boo help each other get tastefully dressed.
Lehna’s outfit is a 3-piece featuring a full-length skirt, tube top and cape which she paired with bohemian braids, chunky heels and pieces of jewellery while her man rocks a sheer off-white top with crisp pants and black sandals.
The Mr. ditched his white pants for luxe trousers, SWIPE to see:
Credit: @slehna_