Couple Style Inspo: Check Out These Fancy Cozy Dinner Outfits From An Evening In Greece

Check out this stylish couple’s style choice for a romantic dinner in Greece. Wearing sweet knitwear in off-white, Lehna and her boo help each other get tastefully dressed.

Lehna’s outfit is a 3-piece featuring a full-length skirt, tube top and cape which she paired with bohemian braids, chunky heels and pieces of jewellery while her man rocks a sheer off-white top with crisp pants and black sandals.

The Mr. ditched his white pants for luxe trousers, SWIPE to see:

Credit: @slehna_