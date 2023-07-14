Couple Style Inspo: Check Out These Fancy Cozy Dinner Outfits From An Evening In Greece

Connect with us

Hey BellaStylistas,

Check out this stylish couple’s style choice for a romantic dinner in Greece. Wearing sweet knitwear in off-white, Lehna and her boo help each other get tastefully dressed.

Lehna’s outfit is a 3-piece featuring a full-length skirt, tube top and cape which she paired with bohemian braids, chunky heels and pieces of jewellery while her man rocks a sheer off-white top with crisp pants and black sandals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lehna | Lifestyle Content (@slehna_)

The Mr. ditched his white pants for luxe trousers, SWIPE to see:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lehna | Lifestyle Content (@slehna_)

Credit: @slehna_

