Connect with us

Beauty BN TV

How To Care For Natural Afro Hair Before Getting A Protective Style | WATCH

Beauty

You Won’t Believe How Easy it is To Achieve Adanna Madueke's Goddess Passion Twists

Beauty BN TV

Usher Shares the Secrets to His Flawless Skin | Watch

Beauty

Mihlali Ndamase Unveils Her Game-Changing Body Care Routine

Beauty

Steal Ronke Raji’s Invisible Locs Style With This Quick & Easy Tutorial

Beauty Promotions Style

E.A.T.O.W. Announces Global Makeup Awards and Gala in Lagos, November 2023

Beauty

8 Game-Changing Makeup Hacks You Need to Know, Courtesy of Dodos

Beauty

5 Braid Trends You Should Try This Summer – You’re Welcome!

Beauty BN TV Living

Adesua Etomi-Wellington is all the Inspiration You Need to Hit the Gym

Beauty BN TV Style

How to Look & Feel Your Best, According to Eki Ogunbor | #BNBABetterYou

Beauty

How To Care For Natural Afro Hair Before Getting A Protective Style | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaStylistas,

Check out this Jackie Aina-approved natural hair care routine for afro curls before getting a protective hairstyle. While protective hairstyles are great for taming the curls and completely they take out the stress of daily hairstyling, these mechanical procedures can take a toll on the hair if not properly cared for.

The key is to get the hair in the best form possible and then use protective hairstyles to keep it in that state for a reasonable amount of time. So, hit the ▶ button below to see how Jackie does this:

Credit:  Jackie Aina

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

From Nigeria to Poland – See How Abiodun Olubakinde is Doing Life as a Product Manager, Photographer & Content Creator

Chaste Inegbedion: How Technology is Helping Content Creators Secure the Bag

Megan Thee Stallion, Lauryn Hill to Perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York | September 3rd

We Do Not Know What Makes Us Become

How the ReportHer Awards is Boosting Women’s Representation in Media
css.php