How To Care For Natural Afro Hair Before Getting A Protective Style | WATCH

Hey BellaStylistas,

Check out this Jackie Aina-approved natural hair care routine for afro curls before getting a protective hairstyle. While protective hairstyles are great for taming the curls and completely they take out the stress of daily hairstyling, these mechanical procedures can take a toll on the hair if not properly cared for.

The key is to get the hair in the best form possible and then use protective hairstyles to keep it in that state for a reasonable amount of time. So, hit the ▶ button below to see how Jackie does this:

Credit: Jackie Aina

