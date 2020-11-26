You don’t want to miss Episode 7 “Water No Get Enemy” of “Streets Of Lagos”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Ezekiah earns a living by distributing bags of sachet water to food vendors and plazas in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State. He distributes as many as 3,000 bags a week.

In this episode of “Streets of Lagos“, Ezekiah explains the circumstances that led him to venture into the business, the challenges faced, and how he maintains a good relationship with his customers.

“Streets of Lagos” is a docu-series from Accelerate TV showing all the diverse stories about living in Lagos, the hustle, and the people behind them.

Missed the last episode, catch up here.

Watch Episode 7:

