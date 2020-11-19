BN TV
Go on a Journey of Adventure with Tope a.k.a Starboy BMX on Episode 6 of “Streets Of Lagos”
Born in Kano before moving to Lagos, Tope aka (Starboy) has always lived a life of near death adventures so taking on an extreme sport like BMX riding was right up his alley.
On this episode of Streets of Lagos, Tope takes us on the journey of adventure from buying his first bike to seeking parental support and the role that spirituality and morality plays in his desire to live life to the fullest.
