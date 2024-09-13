Connect with us

Weddings

Relish The Beauty of Love and Friendship With Tope and Tayo's Wedding Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

Ifunanya and Kingsley's First Date Set The Pace for Their 'Happy Ever After'

Sweet Spot Weddings

Tsitse and Tofa Found Love in Church! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Kanyin and Zak Formed a Sweet Connection at a Friend’s Birthday Party

Sweet Spot Weddings

Banke & Norman Were Introduced By a Mutual Friend in Uni! Enjoy Their Yoruba Trad

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: No Better Way To Spend Your Weekend Than With Some Love & Beauty

Sweet Spot Weddings

Dinner Date Turned Surprise Proposal! It’s a Sweet Yes to Forever for Ifeoma & Kola

Weddings

Chika and Imran Found Love in a Pandemic! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

Ify & Oscar Met in High School and Are Now on a Forever Journey!

Weddings

It's a Full Display of Love and Culture With Ego & Mac's Traditional Wedding

Weddings

Relish The Beauty of Love and Friendship With Tope and Tayo’s Wedding Video

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Weddings come with beautiful memories. It’s always special to capture these memories in ways that last a lifetime. Tope and Tayo had their white wedding, and it was an absolute thrill.

Today, we get to relish the moments through their wedding video. It was such an emotional experience hearing the heartfelt vows from the couple as they shared a sweet first-look moment. They were surrounded by friends and family who brought warmth with their kind words. Tope looked radiant, and Tayo made a dashing groom. They also had a lit wedding reception where the joy and love were palpable. These two make such a cute pair and you’ll love every bit of their video

Enjoy the wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @mcefilms

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php