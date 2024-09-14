Get Your Weekend Dose of Love and Beauty with #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

The best thing to do after a long week is to sit back and relax. Yes, we know everyone has different relaxation modes, but today, we’ve got the perfect one for you!

It’s been a week filled with love and beauty in the  BellaNaija Weddings Zone and we can’t wait to fill you in on all the magic. In case you missed our exciting features, we’ve compiled a rundown so you can take it all in today. From heartwarming love stories to breathtaking wedding moments and everything in between, get ready to relive the best highlights! Without further ado, take a comfy spot and dive into a fun weekend.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Tosan & Samuel’s Delta-Edo Trad Was a Festival of Love and Colours!

17 Years in the Making! Chisom & Eche’s Fairytale Goes Way Back to Primary School

Dumebi and Eghosa’s Grand Edo Trad Video Will Leave You Spellbound!

Tracey and Deen Met 7 Years Ago and It Was Love at First Sight!

Adenike & Adeyeye Went From a Friendly ‘Hi’ on Instagram to a Sweet ‘Yes’ on a Rooftop!

Teniola & Eben Went From Being Strangers in a New City To Lovers

Exude a Pristine and Timeless Glow on Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

Achieve Golden Radiance on Your Big Day With This Reception Inspo

This Beauty Look Will Inspire Cultural Elegance at Your Igbo Trad

Merge Simplicity & Style on Your Big Day With This Pristine Beauty Look

Bring Flawless Charm to Your Nikkah Wedding With This Beauty Look

This British Bride Appreciated Her Nigerian In-laws in Yoruba Language

Time and Distance Could Not Stop Stella & Collins’ Love!

This Bride’s First Look Moment With Her Squad Was all Vibes & Beauty

This Ijaw Marriage Rite Requires That The Bride to Holds Back Her Smile

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

