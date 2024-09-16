Love, Culture and Everything In Between! Enjoy Tosan & Samuel’s Delta-Edo Trad

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tosan and Samuel are proof that despite cultural differences, love would always find a way to blossom.

The Delta bride and Edo groom had a traditional wedding where they repped their roots to the fullest. They first had an intimate ceremony where both families met and came into a marriage agreement. After they were pronounced husband and wife, they had a lavish reception to celebrate their union. Their special day was filled with vibrant colours, rich cultural displays, and traditional dances that honored both heritages. No doubts, their wedding was indeed a festival of love and colours.

Enjoy their wedding photos below and see their pre-wedding shoot here:

   

 


   

Let’s get the ceremony started!

             

The groom is here for his bride!

         The groom is here for his bride!      

                  
                 
                                                        

