Love, Culture and Everything In Between! Enjoy Tosan & Samuel’s Delta-Edo Trad

Tosan and Samuel are proof that despite cultural differences, love would always find a way to blossom.

The Delta bride and Edo groom had a traditional wedding where they repped their roots to the fullest. They first had an intimate ceremony where both families met and came into a marriage agreement. After they were pronounced husband and wife, they had a lavish reception to celebrate their union. Their special day was filled with vibrant colours, rich cultural displays, and traditional dances that honored both heritages. No doubts, their wedding was indeed a festival of love and colours.

Enjoy their wedding photos below and see their pre-wedding shoot here:





Let’s get the ceremony started!

The groom is here for his bride!

Credits

Bride: @tosan_y

Makeup: @mosewabeauty_

Green Dress: @sheyeoladejo

Gele: @gele_by_segunlagos

Videography: @ladimilanfilms

