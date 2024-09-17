Femi and Afolabi Found Love at a Birthday Party! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

It’s so amazing how a simple conversation can lead to a whole lot of discoveries. Sometimes, amid these conversations, you discover a beautiful love story with your name written on it. 😍

Femi crashed a birthday party, but fate, with its funny sense of humour, led her straight to her soulmate, Afolabi. What started as a chance encounter turned into a connection she didn’t see coming. Now, these two are set for their ‘happy ever after’ and are blessing our day with their stunning pre-wedding photos. They look so cute in every frame and you need no soothsayer to prove that they are head over heels in love.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Femi:

My friend and I had just left a birthday dinner. He said someone else who he knew was also celebrating his birthday and was having drinks with friends. I figured, it’s a rare warm summer night, why end the night here? So I said I was coming along and proceeded to crash the drinks. When we got there the only free seat was right next to Folabi, (he claims there were other seats, but I didn’t see them lol). I sat down and the first thing he said was ‘How’s life?’. I thought ‘Oh gosh, not these super broad questions I don’t like’ but we ended up having a great convo.

At the end of the evening, I just thought ‘cool convo’ but that’s all partially because I assumed he was really young as we were at a 30th birthday drinks. He offered to drop me and my friend off, and suffice to say I was surprised when he asked for my number. Over the next few months, we became friends and grew pretty close. But I already had a job offer in NY and I thought I’d be moving very soon! As it turns out, it took months to get my visa and in that time he made his move, and my visa taking forever was a wonderful blessing in disguise because we got together before I moved to NY! The moral of the story is crash birthday drinks, don’t assume someone is too young and even if their opening line is questionable, have a conversation. 😄

