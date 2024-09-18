Tracey & Deen Met 7 Years Ago and It Was Love at First Sight!

When Deen met Tracey 7 years ago, it was love at first sight. He was determined to have a conversation with her which he hoped would leave a lasting impression.

His plan evidently worked and now, it’s all love in the air. As they count down to their dream wedding, we can’t help but marvel at how their love has blossomed over the years. Their story is a beautiful reminder that sometimes, all it takes is one look, one moment, to find the person you’re meant to spend forever with. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Tracey:

During the fall of 2017, Deen and I attended a friend’s introduction when we crossed paths. Neither of us expected to find love that day as life had suggested other plans at the time. But when Deen walked in the room and laid eyes on me, he decided he would do whatever it took to get his 60 seconds alone with me and leave a lasting impression. He succeeded and I was intrigued. I learned we could possibly later cross paths at a friend’s birthday, which I was on the fence about attending as I was supposed to be travelling. I finally decided to change my travel dates and attended the party. Deen pulled me aside at the party and we talked for hours and the rest as they say, is History!

We have spent the last few years building our home and creating a life together. Although we legally got married sometime ago we are finally at a juncture where we can celebrate our union with a wedding that we both dreamed of. It hasn’t always been easy, there are good days and bad days. But we both take solace in our unwavering love and support for one another, knowing that whatever life throws our way we have each others back till death do us part.

Credits

Bride @class_eytjf

Photography @jjpstudios

Planner @aflairtorememberevent

Makeup @yetinimakeovers

Hair @hairwithblessing

First dress @houseofcb

Second dress @berry_haute

Location @fairmontwp

