Ifunanya and Kingsley's First Date Set The Pace for Their 'Happy Ever After'

Ifunanya and Kingsley’s First Date Set The Pace for Their ‘Happy Ever After’

Even though Ifunanya’s first date with Kingsley came with a little awkwardness, it turned out to be the beginning of something magical. 😍

They formed an instant connection that led to many more dates and now, happily ever after! Today, they are blessing us with their beautiful pre-wedding photos, and we can’t stop gushing over how cute they look together. From their radiant smiles to the undeniable chemistry they share, these two are the perfect reminder that sometimes, all it takes is one date to find your forever.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

  

How we met
By the bride, Ifunanya:

Kingsley and I met on a hot summer evening at a graduation party of a mutual family friend. We exchanged contacts and started talking. We planned our first date which ended up being the worst dates I have ever being to (I told him to surprise me for our first date and he took me to a restaurant that only served steak, I hate steak lol). During our first date, we clicked and we found out we had the same vision and goals. First date turned to multiple dates now to forever.

                          

Credits

Bride @officially_ifunanyaco
Bridal Styling and Creative Directio@style_by_ruvero
Wardrobe styling @momentsbysbr
Planner @aconcealaffair
Photography @jidekola
Makeup @tomilolaofbiggles

