Beauty
Dorathy Bachor is Absolutely Gorgeous for Uncutxtra Magazine
We love how beautiful Dorathy Bachor looks on the cover of Uncutxtra Magazine.
Making the announcement on her official page, the BBNaija reality star wrote,
Cover page, Centerspread… I’m all for that!!!
*Screaming* Mama we Made it!!! 🔊🔊🔊
😅😅😅
Thank you @uncutxtramag for the feature 😊🙏🏾
Go grab your copies #Dexploras and get more undiluted gist about me.
Credits:
Creative Directing & styling: @eikechukwuodum
Photography: @eleanorgoodeyphotography
Dress: @topefnr
Makeup: @bimpeonakoya
Hair styling: @ferdinandshair
Accessories: @tavinbeads
Special effects: @sydeninteractive
Photo Credit: @thedorathybachor