Dorathy Bachor is Absolutely Gorgeous for Uncutxtra Magazine

We love how beautiful Dorathy Bachor looks on the cover of Uncutxtra Magazine.

Making the announcement on her official page, the BBNaija reality star wrote,

Cover page, Centerspread… I’m all for that!!! *Screaming* Mama we Made it!!! 🔊🔊🔊

😅😅😅 Thank you @uncutxtramag for the feature 😊🙏🏾 Go grab your copies #Dexploras and get more undiluted gist about me.

Credits:

Creative Directing & styling: @eikechukwuodum

Photography: @eleanorgoodeyphotography

Dress: @topefnr

Makeup: @bimpeonakoya

Hair styling: @ferdinandshair

Accessories: @tavinbeads

Special effects: @sydeninteractive

Photo Credit: @thedorathybachor