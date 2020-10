Reality star Tolanibaj has a new reaction video, and on this episode she’s reacting to Wizkid‘s new album “Made In Lagos“.

“That slow kind of make you want to fall in love… whine vibe, that’s what this album is giving me”, she says as she vibes on, track after track.

Tbaj’s favorite songs off the album are “Reckless“, “Ginger” featuring Burna Boy and “True Love“ featuring Tay Iwar and Projexx.

