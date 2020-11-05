Connect with us

Fans Surprised #BBNaija's Dorathy with a Benz on her Birthday | See her Reaction

Wana Udobang's New Article on Body Positivity, Beauty & Self-Love is a Must Read!

Grammys' Best World Music Album Category is now 'Best Global Music Album' | Here's Why

Kiki Mordi is an MTV EMA Generation Change 2020 Winner 👏🏾👏🏾

Looks Like a Yemi Alade & Soweto Gospel Choir Collabo is Coming!

Wizkid Speaks to Guardian Life Magazine on Family, Politics & "Made In Lagos" Album

Moe & FK Abudu Want Everyone to Know They’re Fine

Watching this Proposal Video will make You Love Taaooma & Abula More

Did Mercy Eke Just Confirm She's Now A Mrs?

"We've Moved On" Ultimate Love Winner Rosie says She & Kachi have Decided to Call it Quits

BN TV

Published

9 mins ago

 on

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ edition 1st runner-up Dorathy Bachor, simply known as Dorathy just clocked 25th and her loyal fans made her day extra special.

Her fans known as the “DExploras” surprised her with a brand new Benz, and the birthday girl could not contain her excitement. Expressing her profound gratitude to her loyal fans and family, she wrote:

From Nobody to somebody, to somebody wey Dey drive luxury car.
My heart is filled with joy and words cannot explain how I’m feeling.
I’d never get tired of saying my life is a testimony and I want the world to know this.
Yesterday was my first birthday party celebration in my 25 years of existence and it’s definitely going to be the most memorable one.
The love is overwhelming, I’m more than grateful.
My Exploras, my champions. Even after fighting to keep me in the house for 71 days, you still came together to make sure I had a beautiful day. I love you guys from the moon and back, i die for una matter. 🌍🌍

Check on it!

