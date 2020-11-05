Fans Surprised #BBNaija’s Dorathy with a Benz on her Birthday | See her Reaction

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ edition 1st runner-up Dorathy Bachor, simply known as Dorathy just clocked 25th and her loyal fans made her day extra special.

Her fans known as the “DExploras” surprised her with a brand new Benz, and the birthday girl could not contain her excitement. Expressing her profound gratitude to her loyal fans and family, she wrote:

From Nobody to somebody, to somebody wey Dey drive luxury car.

My heart is filled with joy and words cannot explain how I’m feeling.

I’d never get tired of saying my life is a testimony and I want the world to know this.

Yesterday was my first birthday party celebration in my 25 years of existence and it’s definitely going to be the most memorable one.

The love is overwhelming, I’m more than grateful.

My Exploras, my champions. Even after fighting to keep me in the house for 71 days, you still came together to make sure I had a beautiful day. I love you guys from the moon and back, i die for una matter. 🌍🌍

