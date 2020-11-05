Connect with us

Inside Toke Makinwa's Intimate Birthday Dinner with Taymesan, Arese Ugwu, Adebola Williams in Attendance

Thirty-six never looked so good!

The ever-so-graceful Toke Makinwa celebrated her 36th birthday in style with an intimate private dinner on Tuesday, November 3.

Joined by friends, Tok Star donned her birthday crown and wrapped herself in all the loving tributes coming her way because when you’ve been a queen as long as Toke, you get to indulge a little on your special day!

Check out a few photos from an amazing night to remember.

Birthday Girl

Guests

Decorations

Photo Credit: tokemakinwa

