BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

***

AfriCANfident Woman Summit

Are you an African woman looking to harness your power, profit and purpose? Has your confidence been knocked back? Then you cannot afford to miss this summit. The AfriCANfident Woman Summit with 12 amazing queens is a game-changer and you cannot afford to miss it.

Date: Wednesday, November 4 – Friday, November 6, 2020.

RSVP: HERE

The Shift: RECALIBRATE⁣ AFRICA!

WIMBIZ has transcended boundaries, territories, country, race, ethnicity and blurred the lines of the location to bring to you – The Shift: Recalibrate Africa, the first virtual Wimbiz 19th Annual Conference at your doorstep.

Date: Friday, November 6, 2020.

Venue: Virtual (Online)⁣⁣

RSVP: HERE or HERE

Chill and Whine Support Group

Don’t miss the Lagos edition of Chill and Whine Support Group by Hay Foundation Africa. The event is a safe space for everyone to come unwind from life’s chaos. This month, in particular, is geared towards how everyone can all maintain their mental wellbeing. There will be fun games, activities and lots to eat and drink. All you have to pay for is a Gate Fee of 1000 Naira

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Lufasi Nature Park

RSVP: 09019368149 or 09022868230 or HERE

The Shades Haunted House

Join Shade Lounge Lagos for a spooky evening!

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Shades, No 1 Anifowose Street, Victoria Island.

Paint•Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Capital Bar terrace, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

RSVP: artsplashstudio OR 09099449754

Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story Premiere

It’s premiere o’clock, this time, it’ll be done the Play Lifestyle way. Theme: The Heist and Dress Code: Young, Gifted and Affluential.

Date: Sunday, November 8/ Tuesday, November 10/ Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Venue: Filmhouse Cinema IMAX, Lekki | Centenary City, Abuja | Genesis Cinemas, Owerri Mall (Shoprite), 3 Egbu Road, Owerri.

“Loving Vincent” Nigeria Premiere

This November, Screen Out Loud – Lagos comes through with the premiere of “Loving Vincent” (Dorota Kobiela & Hugh Welchman; Poland/UK, 2017). If you love the visual arts, art history, a good mystery, (and cinema, of course!), then you’ll love this multiple award-winning animated biopic.

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Alliance Française Ikoyi/Mike Adenuga Centre, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Let’s Go Kayaking

Come escape the hustle and bustle of Lagos on a Kayak this weekend. You’ll get to meet with fun people, enjoy some refreshments, take pictures, unwind and take kayaking lessons for beginners.

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: HERE

Mastercard Restaurant Week

RESTAURANT WEEK IS HERE AGAIN!!! Are you ready for the biggest foodie event of the year? Get your Mastercards ready cause the Mastercard Restaurant Week is almost upon us. 32 restaurants, 3 weeks, 3 courses.

Date: Monday, November 9 – Monday, November 30, 2020.