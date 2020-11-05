Register to attend the First Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival (ENIFF)| November 4th- 7th

Connect with us

The Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival was originally planned to be a physical event at Enugu, but hit by the pandemic, the festival is now going online. Starting from Wednesday, November 4th, to Saturday, November 7th, 2020.

ENIFF Founder and Festival Director, Ujuaku Akukwe-Nwakalor, said that 3101 films were submitted for this maiden edition. ENIFF 2020 will screen 40 films including the Oscar Awards winning film, “Skin”.

There will be industry sessions tagged “Ideas @ ENIFF” by Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie, British-Canadian Actor Mark Holden, African film curator Nadia Denton, and a host of others. Awards will be presented at the closing ceremony in different film categories.

Thought-provoking South African documentary “A New Country” and Mexican masterpiece “ANYA”, will also be screening at the festival.

You can be part of the festival. Registration for the festival is completely Free.

Register now at www.eniff.org/register

