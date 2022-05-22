Monica Alabi: How To Stay Younger For Longer

It is a privilege to go through various life stages from infancy to adolescence and adulthood. I’m not writing to teach you how to stop aging but to go through life stages feeling amazing every day.

Staying younger for longer means you have the energy to do all you want to do, your memory, alertness, and creativity do not wane, your skin looks and feels amazing and you retain your libido till the end of time. But to get there, you must learn what is right for you, your body, and your skin.

No two people will have the same journey, however, there are basic principles that you can adopt and some bio-hacking strategies that need time, energy, and money. There are three stages you must go through:

Optimise your current state

There is little point in looking for advanced strategies when you have not made the best of your current state. Make an effort to know where you are in terms of exercise, sleep, diet, skin, energy levels, blood tests, what supplements you take, and your mood. If you cannot do this yourself, speak with a doctor with a keen interest in wellness.

I recommend daily exercises, journaling, meditation, deep, refreshing sleep, a balanced diet with intermittent fasting, water, a well-thought-out skincare routine with great products, and basic vitamins like B-complex and Vitamin D, or good ol’ early morning sunlight. For keen wellness enthusiasts, you may invest in equipment for different aspects of your health like whoop bands, chilipads, nap pods, and many more.

Focused attention on problem areas

When you have optimised your current state, you will find some areas that need particular attention and this is where wellness and aesthetic procedures have a place.

Advanced strategies

This is for people who are determined to live every single day, full of energy and vitality. People who understand that the process of growing older needs active, strategic, and focused intervention. We discussed one super supplement, NAD+ (Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) which is found in every living cell and whose decline is linked to various aging-associated diseases and processes. Stage one strategies can boost NAD+ levels and you can then purchase NAD+ supplements which are usually its precursors like NMN ( nicotinamide mononucleotide) and NR (nicotinamide riboside). There are other interventions like photobiomodulation and other supplements like sirtuins, and resveratrol.

The possibilities are endless. If you seek, you will find. You deserve a life full of energy, vitality, and happiness even in the presence of disease. You are not too young to start your journey today.

***

Photo by Sora Shimazaki/Pexels