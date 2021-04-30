Listen to Laycon’s New Album “Shall We Begin” Right Here!

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Laycon has served up his highly anticipated new album “Shall We Begin” and you should totally listen to it.

The 12 track album is the BBNaija winner’s first since leaving the reality show. It opens with the track “And So She Spoke” and closes with “And So They Spoke“.

“Shall We Begin” houses Laycon’s previously released single “Fall For Me” featuring YKB. The album also features Mayorkun on “Verified“, Joeboy on “Kele“, Terri on “Jeje” and Teni on “Want You Back“.

Listen to the album below:

