Dorathy Bachor chats with Toke Makinwa to discuss what life after #BBNaija feels like on “Toke Moments Extra”

Toke Makinwa is back, with a rebranded episode of her weekly show tagged “Toke Moments Extra” and her first guest is Dorathy Bachor.

Dorathy detailed her experience in the Big Brother house, the quick fame, the longevity, her fans, and everything.

Giving a description on her YouTube channel, Toke wrote:

We Are BACK….. I took a month off reporting for duty here and it was worth it cos coming back the Vlog is about to take a new dimension, we have been doing this together for about 8/9 years and I know you all love my take on topical issues but I wanted to have some of my famous friends, not so famous people too join our family with what I call Toke Moments Extra. I have always loved a good interview and what’s more, fun is chatting with people and getting their thoughts on different topical issues so here we go. My first guest is Dorothy from the recently concluded Big Brother, I have always been curious about the Big Brother platform, the quick fame, the longevity, the fans, everything and we sat down to discuss in detail. Let me know what you think guys, share your comments, like the video, subscribe for more and pls share with your friends too.

Watch the interview below: