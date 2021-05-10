“Nigerian Idol” Season 6 Top 11 Contestants Light Up the Stage at their First Live Show

Over the weekend, Nigerian Idol season 6 held its first live show featuring the top 11 contestants to decide the next sets who will compete in the finals. The contestants performed their personal favourites and many of the performances got glowing reviews from judges Seyi Shay, DJ Sose and Obi Asika.

Check out the performances below:

Faith performs “Joromi”

Faith had us swaying along with his melodious highlife buzz to this timeless classic by Sir Victor Uwaifo.

Emmanuel on “Send Down the Rain”

Emmanuel celebrated the life of Majek Fashek and brought down the house with his amazing performance of the award-winning song ‘Send down the Rain’ from his 1988 album “Prisoner of Conscience“.

Dotun on “Malaika”

Nothing screams showstopper than this amazing performance by Dotun. His rendition of Miriam Makeba’s 1974 hit was thrilling to watch.

Daniel performing “I’ve Got You Babe”

Vocal versatility like no other! Daniel took to the stage and rendered this hit by Lucky Dube like it was his. W

Comfort – “Olufunmi”

Comfort came correct with authentic Naija vibes and reminded us why we had this R&B song by Styl Plus song on repeat all those years ago.

Clinton performing “Sweet Mother”

Clinton put us all in our feels with his emotionally rich rendition of this classic hit by Prince Nico Mbarga dedicated to mothers.

Faith Mac– “Africa”

Faith Mac ignited the spirit of Africa with her electrifying rendition of Salif Keita’s hit song from the album “Folon” released in 1995.

Kingdom– “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”

Kingdom turned the stage to his jungle and dominated it as he delivered a song originally written by Solomon Linda as “Mbube” and later recorded by Lebo M for the soundtrack album of the 1994 Disney animated film, “The Lion King“.

Francis– “Remember Me”

A classic performance for a classic song! Francis digs deep and performs this emotional song by Lucky Dube’s “Remember Me“, from his 1989 album “Prisoner” in the most heartfelt manner.

Akunna – “Wombo Lombo”

After pulling off an amazing cover of “Joromi” in Theatre Week, Akunna raised the bar with her performance of this classic released in 1996 from the Grammy award winner, Angélique Kidjo.

Beyonce – ‘Agolo’

Beyonce served us rich melodies as did justice to this popular classic released in 1994 from the iconic Angélique Kidjo.