DK Regan releases New EP “14 Grace”

Following the huge success of his debut single “BigChief” last year, DK Regan makes his mark in the Afrobeats/Afropop scene in the music industry as he releases his EP titled “14 Grace“.

“BigChief” was produced by Jaysynths, a wave-making producer known for hits like “Uyo Meyo” and “Case” by Teni.

The official video was directed by Moses Visuals The video has lots of characteristics which also was in sync with the best music video production to ever be done in the music industry. The choreography, sound, costumes were excellent.

This “14 Grace” EP has an, even more, higher charisma. All the songs are massively explosive with good lyrics, pure passion for the soul and good vibes for the dancers.

Listen to the EP below: