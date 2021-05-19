Have You Seen the Teaser for Erica Nlewedim’s Forthcoming Reality Show “Inside Life with Erica”?

Connect with us

Published

33 mins ago

 on

Actress and reality star Erica Nlewedim has announced the upcoming launch of her latest project – a reality show with MTV Base!

The new show, titled “Inside Life” will feature Star Girl, as she’s popularly called, in its first episode tagged “Inside Life with Erica“.

The first episode is set to premiere at 8 pm on Wednesday, 9th of June and we’re totally looking forward to it.

The former BBNaija Lockdown housemate shared the news on social media in an Instagram Live session with presenter Nena Egwu (Nenny B).

Erica later shared a teaser on her official page saying:

Are you ready to see inside my life? Happy to be announcing that your Stargirl will be the first celebrity to be featured on MTV Base’s Inside Life. The first episode of Inside Life ‘with Erica’ will be premiering on MTV Base DStv channel 322 and GOtv channel 72; Wednesday, June 9 at 8pm.

My lovers and supporters! Elites, kiddricans and the assistant elites in denial 😂 grab your front row chairs and drop your stars in the comments! #MTVBaseInsideLifeErica

“This is not a game I choose to forsee. This is my life… and this is me in my purest form,” Erica quotes in the teaser, looking as stunning as ever.

