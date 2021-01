Legbegbe crooner, Mr Real comes through with the remix and visuals for his street banger “Baba Fela” featuring Zlatan and Laycon.

The original single, “Baba Fela” is off his 2020 EP ‘Goal’ which houses 3 other amazing track, “Onigbese“, “Baba Fela (Rv)” and “Lambalimbolamba” featuring DJ Lisa and DJ YK Beat.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below: