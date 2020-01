Mr Real has birthed a new slang in the streets with the release of his brand new extended play titled “General Of All Lamba (Goal)”. The new EP ‘GOAL’ houses 4 amazing tracks, “Baba Fela“, “Onigbese“, “Baba Fela (Rv)” and “Lambalimbolamba” featuring DJ Lisa and DJ YK Beat.

Listen and downlaod the tracks below:

Track 1: Baba Fela

Download

Track 2: Onigbese

Download

Track 3: Lambalimbolamba feat. DJ Lisa & DJ YK Beat

Download

Track 4: Baba Fela (Rv)

Download