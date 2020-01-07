Lady Gaga Opens Up on Surviving Rape at the Age of 19

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, singer and actress Lady Gaga opened up about her mental health struggles.

Lady Gaga revealed a deposition triggered her “psychotic break” in the candid interview hosted by Oprah tagged, “2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” in Fort Lauderdale.

According to TMZ, the singer told Oprah she’s battling chronic pain, “Even sitting here with you today, I’m in head-to-toe pain.” She connected the pain to fibromyalgia, a disorder that causes muscle and bone pain.

She also talked about being raped repeatedly at 19 by someone she knew and developing PTSD after because she never fully processed the trauma.

Watch the video below:

After the interview, Oprah and Lady Gaga had a heartfelt moment backstage.

Watch the video below.