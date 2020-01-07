They Say Kanye West is Bringing Sunday Service to Africa in 2020

Connect with us

Music

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Kanye West

Kanye West is reportedly planning  on taking his Sunday Service global in 2020, especially to Africa and Europe.

Kanye West’s sole focus in the new year is to bring the word of God to people via his Sunday Service, TMZ reports.

A source disclosed that the singer has “no interest in traditional touring for his music anymore, but he does plan to keep recording gospel tunes with his choir … which he continues to fund on his own.”

Let’s see if we’ll get a Lagos stop during the tour.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

