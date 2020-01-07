The Nigerian Government is Opening its Doors to Cardi B

Cardi B is obviously head over heels in love with Nigeria and we’re here for all the loving she needs!

Either a joke or not, Cardi B’s tweet about her filing for Nigerian citizenship caught the attention of Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who said Nigerian doors are open to her.

The American rapper shared the viral tweet in light of the US airstrike in Iran which killed a top Iranian commander Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani. The airstrike caused heated reactions on Twitter, making #WorldWarThree trend for days.

She described the move by President Trump to carry out an airstrike as “dumbest move…till date”.

Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅 😩but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

Cardi B’s tweet got the attention of many including Abike Dabiri-Erewa who said Nigeria’s doors are open to her.

She tweeted:

As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry. It’s an indescribable experience.