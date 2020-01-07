The Nigerian Government is Opening its Doors to Cardi B

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

46 mins ago

 on

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Cardi B attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Cardi B is obviously head over heels in love with Nigeria and we’re here for all the loving she needs!

Either a joke or not, Cardi B’s tweet about her filing for Nigerian citizenship caught the attention of Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who said Nigerian doors are open to her.

The American rapper shared the viral tweet in light of the US airstrike in Iran which killed a top Iranian commander Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani. The airstrike caused heated reactions on Twitter, making #WorldWarThree trend for days.

She described the move by President Trump to carry out an airstrike as “dumbest move…till date”.

Cardi B’s tweet got the attention of many including Abike Dabiri-Erewa who said Nigeria’s doors are open to her.

She tweeted:

As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry. It’s an indescribable experience.

