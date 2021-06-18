Tha Boy Myles graces the Cover of Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Issue

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Ogunleye Michael, popularly known as Tha Boy Myles is the latest star to cover Taylor Live Magazine’s latest issue.

In a quick chat with the magazine, Tha Boy Myles talks to us on the creative process of creating his EP “Mylestone“, his working relationship with his label, his current situation if he is still with his label and more.

Photo Credit:
Cover Star @thaboymyles
Editor In Chief @seyiitaylor
photographer @mo_fold_photography
Stylist : @leereeksthestylist
C-Director : @seyiitaylor
Designer : @mayetobs @_justicon
Graphics : @trytune
Powered by: @taylorliveng
Makeup @mola_glamz

See the full spread below or visit www.taylorlive.com

Watch his interview below:

