Music
DJ Consequence Fronts the Latest Issue of Taylor Live Magazine
Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey and music producer, Akeredolu Precious Pelumi, popularly known as DJ Consequence is the cover star for Taylor Live’s latest magazine issue.
In a quick chat with the magazine, DJ Consequence gives us an insight into who he is and why he is regarded as one of the best DJ and more.
See photos from the magazine below:
Check out the interview on taylorlive.com
Credit:
Cover Star: @djconsequence
Editor In Chief: @seyiitaylor
Photographer: @dnl_lens
C-Director: @seyiitaylor
Graphics: @stgraphix