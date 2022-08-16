Connect with us

DJ Consequence Fronts the Latest Issue of Taylor Live Magazine

Published

46 mins ago

 on

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey and music producer, Akeredolu Precious Pelumi, popularly known as DJ Consequence is the cover star for Taylor Live’s latest magazine issue.

In a quick chat with the magazine, DJ Consequence gives us an insight into who he is and why he is regarded as one of the best DJ and more.

See photos from the magazine below:

Check out the interview on taylorlive.com

Credit:

Cover Star: @djconsequence
Editor In Chief: @seyiitaylor
Photographer: @dnl_lens
C-Director: @seyiitaylor
Graphics: @stgraphix

