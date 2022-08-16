Connect with us

Falz & Iyanya gave Fans an Unforgettable Experience at Mainland BlockParty

How Your Fave Celebs Turned Up for the First Prime Video Experience in Nigeria

Register for the Africa Creative Market + Get the Details | August 29th- September 3rd

Flavour's performance at the 2022 SummerStage music festival was unforgettable

Mr. Dowell’s served the finest Friendship-themed Cocktails at Bovi’s Naughty by Nature Comedy Show | See Details

Check out these Beautiful Moments from the Summer Garden Brunch by Chef Vee of Cole Cooks

Wakanow partners with Eko Hotel and Suites, Launches the Prideland Edition of the Tropical Christmas Wonderland

Guinness treats Winners from Big Brother Naija Season 5 to an Exotic Trip to Dublin

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Here’s how Westerfield College 2022 Graduates Earned a Pathway to Study Abroad

Published

4 hours ago

 on

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, the biggest youth event in Nigeria, Mainland BlockParty, went down.

It was an epic affair as thousands of young people trooped into the Secret Garden in Ikeja for a night of music, food, drinks and positive energy.

Sensational Nigerian rapper Falz rocked the event with a 45-minute performance of his biggest singles and fan favourites. Iyanya also blessed the crowd with his string of hits.

Acts like Raebel, Flowolf, T Classic, PDSTRN, Spyro and others also performed. The surprise act, Berri-Tiga, turned up to sing his viral hit ‘Machala’, much to everyone’s delight.

This month’s edition of Mainland BlockParty was a total rave. The lineup of disc jockeys, DJ Titanium, Smallzthedj, Wayne, DJ Kiss and many more, kept the show rocking for hours.

The all-star team of hypemen – M.I.A, Tolu Daniels and Toby Shang, kept the energy at an all-time high throughout the event.

As usual, in this month’s edition of Mainland BlockParty, there was a PARTY SAFE corner for people who felt tired and wanted to rest or wanted to report cases of harassment.

Mainland BlockParty partnered with True Flutter for this month’s event.

See highlights below:

 

 

 

