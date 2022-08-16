Life Before #BBNaija: Sheggz Scored a Role in the Tola Odunsi-directed series “The Men’s Club”

Connect with us

Published

9 mins ago

 on

Sheggz, who sees himself as “the ideal blend of Lagos and London,” is a professional footballer living in England. You might find it interesting that the 26-year-old actor started acting again after getting hurt last year.

You will likely see him starring in the upcoming season of the critically acclaimed series “The Men’s Club,” alongside Pere Egbi, Daniel Etim Effiong, Efa Iwara, Baaj Adebule, and other stars in the series. Before entering Biggie’s house, he verified this in his BBNaija profile.

We found a picture of him with several of the TMC cast members, check it out below:

Sheggz as an actor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tola Odunsi (@tolaodunsi)

Sheggz as the footballer

He played for Eastbourne Borough Football Club, an English football team based in Eastbourne, East Sussex. He joined the team on February 7, 2020, according to ESPN.

See photos of him in the field below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Segun Daniel Olusemo (@sheggzolu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Segun Daniel Olusemo (@sheggzolu)

Photo Credit: @sheggzolu

