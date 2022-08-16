Connect with us

Mercy Chinwo Has Got Vibes For Days & We Love to See It!

New Video: Fireboy DML feat. Asake - Bandana

Soliat Bada & Osas Ighodaro show us how to make One Pot Coriander Chicken and Rice

Geshin Salvador’s "Ticket To Life" will be in Cinemas from September | Watch the Trailer

Team Good Girl or Baddie? Watch Mercy Eke & Pretty Mike in this Episode of "The Frankly Speaking Podcast"

Ilebaye chats with Ebuka about her situationship with Bryann | Watch

A Story of Death, Resurrection & Greed - Watch the Official Trailer for Kunle Afolayan's "Anikulapo"

Funmi Iyanda talks about how important it is to have women in the workforce on "Public Eye"

You Don't Want to Miss this Episode of "Bukie's Kitchen Takeover" with Tomike Adeoye & Gbemisola

Chioma Ikokwu addresses her Friendship with Iyabo Ojo & Squabble with Toyin Lawani on #WithChude

3 hours ago

We’re still not over the #MercyIsBlessed wedding that made us all feel good over the weekend. We won’t be forgetting Mercy Chinwo‘s style, glow, and happy dance anytime soon.

Popular fashion Victoria James, also known as Veekee James, who styled the bride for her wedding, shared a sweet video of Mercy at a fitting session. The gospel singer sang indigenous songs, expressing her joy and displaying an adorable side of herself.

You can’t watch this video and not smile:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

