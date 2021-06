British-Nigerian Singer, Aduke has released the visuals to her single titled “Lead Me”, directed by Mike Rumsey. The track is taken from her debut album “Peace And Light”.

The afrobeat, afro-jazz artist has shared the stage with notable artists like Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Ade Bantu, Nneka, Ekow Alabi and Ebo Taylor.

